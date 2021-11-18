Vaccinations for Windsor Public Library employees hits 100 per cent

Windsor Public Library has released its staff vaccination rate.

According to a release, the staff vaccination rate hit 100 per cent as of Tuesday, Nov. 17.

The 100 per cent also includes approved accommodations.

Library board chair Rino Bortolin says "Providing library service to the community is our priority and staff is to be congratulated on reaching the 100 per cent landmark."

On Monday, 91 per cent of city staff confirmed their vaccination status by a Nov. 15 deadline.

Mayor Drew Dilkens says roughly 250 employees have not declared their proof of vaccination and have been placed on an unpaid leave of absence.

The city is requiring all employees, council members, contractors and volunteers to be fully vaccinated if they don't have an exemption.