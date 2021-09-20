Vaccine policy at Vollmer Complex and LaSalle Civic Centre updated

Proof of vaccination will be required to enter Town of LaSalle municipal facilities, including the Vollmer Complex and LaSalle Civic Centre, for any person 18 years old or older effective September 22.

Further to guidance released by the province, there are some changes to the original policy.

"With the exception of youth recreational sport" has been defined by the Province of Ontario as those aged under 18 participating in an organized sport, so therefore, participants under the age of 18 will be permitted to attend their organized sport inside the Vollmer Complex without proof of vaccine.

Any person aged 12 and older who is not participating in an organized sport will need to show proof of vaccination, but any person under the age of 12 is exempt.

In instances where the age of a youth is not immediately obvious, officials may request identification to determine eligibility for exemption from vaccine requirements.

Both the vaccination certificate and proof of identity will need to be shown each time upon entering the building.

The enhanced vaccine certificate will replace both of these documents when it is released by the provincial government, which is expected on October 22.

Full details can be found on the Town of LaSalle's website.