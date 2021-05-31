Vaccine Pop-Up Clinics for Youth 12+ Scheduled for Lakeshore and Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has organized two COVID-19 pop-up vaccination clinics this week for youth ages 12-17.

The first will be held on Tuesday in Belle River at the Atlas Tube Centre and second on June 3 in Essex at the Essex Centre Sports Complex.

Health Unit CEO Theresa Marentette says staff have been working with the school boards to promote youth vaccination.

"We asked the school boards if they could identify some additional areas they thought would be helpful in the county and it was based on their feedback that we're moving forward."

Marentette says family members 18+ who need their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine are also eligible to attend one of the pop-up clinics.

"The youth 12-17 is the target but any of their family members that are 18 years of age and older, household family members, they as well can get vaccinated," she says. "So there will be that opportunity for the whole household to be vaccinated, 12 and over."

Both pop-up clinics will run from 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. and are walk-in only, no appointment is required.

Those attending are asked to take a piece of ID that shows who the individual is and where they live. Examples include driers license, heatlh card, student card, work ID, pay stub or passport.

According to Marentette, 6,200 youth in Windsor-Essex have received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.