Vaccine Receipts Available Online 

If you lost your vaccination receipt after receiving your COVID-19 vaccine, there is a way to get a copy.

The provincial government has launched a website where you can enter your health card number and receive record of your vaccine status.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Windsor Regional Hospital CEO David Musyj says it's a simple process to retrieve your records if you do happen to lose the document.

"You put in your health card just like if you've been swabbed and you put the front number, back number, date of birth etc... and your vaccine receipts will be there."

Musyj says the receipt is something people will need to keep on hand, "Treat that like your passport," he adds. "That is going to be a very important document, in my opinion, as this goes on"

At this point, it's probably not necessary to carry the vaccine receipt with you at all times, says Mucyj, but that my change in the future.

"As the border opens and stuff like that I would treat it as part of your passport," he says. "I have a feeling as things develop you're going to want to keep it with you very closely. It is becoming very obvious there are going to be requirements to prove you've been vaccinated."

The Windsor Regional Hospital Board of Directors will meet Thursday at 5 p.m. and Musyj says he plans to discuss recommendations from the Federal Government as it relates to vaccination, when it comes to reopening the Canada-U.S. border.