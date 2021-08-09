Vaccine Sign Taken Down from Windsor Cemetery After Public Backlash

A COVID-19 vaccination sign at a Windsor cemetery has been taken down after backlash from the community.

The sign at Windsor Memorial Gardens said "Not vaccinated yet? You may be here soon."

It was posted under the main sign at the cemetery at 1100 Division Rd. near Cabana Road East.

General Manager Windsor Memorial Gardens, Ed Shabsove says it was his idea to put the sign up this past Wednesday.

Shabsove told AM800's The Morning Drive that they didn't hear anything about it until Friday night when they started to receive e-mails and calls about how good it was or how disguisting it was. He says some who were against the sign and reached out to the cemetery, threatened to tear it down or do damage to the property.

Shabsove says he didn't put up the sign to be political.

"I took it down because some people are offended and we don't want to offend anybody," he says. "We are a small cemetery, we are local, we're non-profit, we treat everybody with the utmost respect. If somebody was offended, fine we took it down. At least we got our point across before we took it down."

Shabsove says he doesn't get people because if you read the sign, there was nothing wrong with it.

"About three years ago, I put a sign up 'if you text and drive you could be here soon.' That was up for eight months and I had the police come in, MADD {Mothers Against Drunk Driving} come in and say 'that's a beautiful sign.' Nobody ever said a word about that sign," he says.

Shabsove says the response they received about the sign was 50-50 when it comes to positive and negative responses.

"You know, I'm not telling you to get a vaccine, I'm just saying you could come into our place and have a room there if you don't get a vaccine," he adds.