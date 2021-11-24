Vaccines for kids roll out in Chatham-Kent this weekend

Pfizer Bio-NTech's COVID-19 vaccine for youth aged five to 11 will be available as of this Saturday, November 27 to Chatham-Kent.

Booking for this age group opened at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday.

CK Public Health will be transforming their Bradley Centre Clinic at 565 Richmond Street in Chatham into a youth-friendly environment.

Public Health Nurse Kymberly Logan says because all children receiving their vaccine will be assisting in protecting the community against COVID-19, a "Super Kid" theme will be evident throughout the clinic.

"Super Kid themed activity sheets, decorations and music will assist in creating a safe, welcoming and supportive clinic experience for young people. Youth attending their appointment are encouraged to dress up like the Super Kids they are, while remembering to keep access to the upper arm easy and avoid wearing masks that cover the upper face."

CK Public Health will be hosting a Live Question & Answer period this Thursday, November 25 at 7:00 p.m. for interested parents and eligible children, which will be available to view on the municipality's social media accounts.

"It is so important for us that parents, and youth alike, have the opportunity to ask questions, review information and resources, and ultimately feel comfortable and confident in their decision before booking an appointment" Logan added.

Additional information to help parents with preparing their child for the vaccine is available here (www.CKPublicHealth.com/SuperKidsVaccine)

To book an appointment, you can visit www.GetYourShotCK.ca or call 519-351-1010.