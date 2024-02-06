Vacratsis named head coach of Lancer men's soccer

After spending the 2024-24 season as the interim head coach, the University of Windsor Lancer men's soccer program has announced that Demetri Vacratsis will be their head coach moving forward.

Director of Athletics Stephanie White made the appointment official on Monday, which is effective immediately.

No stranger to the Lancer family, Vacratsis has ties to the blue and gold that go all the way back to the program's inception, as his father John was one of the men's soccer program's first head coaches and won the OUA coach of the year in 1985.

"We had a strong pool of candidates apply for the head coach position, and I'm thankful for the interest in our men's soccer program," White continued. "In the recruitment steps, Demitri demonstrated a deep knowledge of building a successful soccer program, but more importantly his understanding of the student-athlete experience signaled that he was the top candidate for the role."

Coach Vacratsis says he's eager to continue what he started with the blue and gold this past fall.

"It's an honour for me to be a part of the Lancer family representing Windsor. Windsor soccer is dear to my heart, and I'm very excited for the opportunity to expand on the plans my staff and I began to put in place last August," he said.

"We have a difficult task ahead of us to move the program forward, and it will require some patience. But the department and the other coaching staffs have been very supportive, and the players continue to work hard, challenge themselves, and buy into a philosophy where a winning mentality at the university level blends talent, education, sacrifice, value, enjoyment, a little pain, and a belief in a positive team culture."

A native of Windsor, Vacratsis is the former head coach of the Tecumseh SC U17 OPDL team and spent five years coaching and recruiting with Vardar SC in the MLS Next Club in Michigan from 2016-2021.

He also served as an assistant coach with the Lancer women's program for three seasons from 2021-23.