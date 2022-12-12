Valente Development Corporation to fill Jeep Gladiators with goods for local charities

Valente Development Corporation is working to help those in need.

The real estate developer plans to fill the backs of five Jeep Gladiators with toys, food and other goods to donate to area food banks and toy drives.

On Tuesday, December 13 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. the vehicles will be onsite in five different local communities.

Items can be dropped off at 18 Amy Croft Drive in Lakeshore, 11870 Tecumseh Road East in Tecumseh, 190 Main Street in Kingsville, 5865 Ellis Street in LaSalle and 100 Peters Street in Essex.

Darcie Valente with Valente Development Corporation says they are asking their staff, crews, customers and members of the community to take part in this initiative.

"If you bring stuff to us on site that day, everything you bring to that community site will stay within its own community. We're going back to our customers from past developments and getting all of our trades involved, anyone who works on site, we are asking them to donate and contribute."

Valente says they hope the community will participate.

"We're excited and we've also challenged all of our suppliers and our trades to donate not only some cans and some toys but maybe some cash too, so maybe we can get some gift cards and everything these food banks need for their communities."

Valente says they have been welcomed by these communities with open arms.

She says they want to give back.

"What inspired us is to give where you live or support the people that support you and all of these communities and all of the leaders of the communities have been so supportive along with our customers and our trades. It just gives us a reason and a chance to give back to these communities."

On top of the donations made, $20,000 will be pledged by her husband Peter Valente to kick off the initiative and distribute the funds among the communities.

More information on how to donate can be found on Valente Development Corporation's Facebook and Instagram pages.

With files from AM800's Rob Hindi