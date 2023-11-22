Valentinis, DiMenna remain Chair and Vice-Chair of Catholic school board

Things are remaining status quo at the top of the Windsor-Essex Catholic School Board.

Trustees met on Tuesday evening to elect a Chair and Vice-Chair for the upcoming year, which is held on an annual basis.

Trustee Fulvio Valentinis will remain as the Chair of the WECDSB for another year and Trustee Mary DiMenna will stay on as Vice-Chair.

Valentinis was first elected to the board in Wards 1 and 10 in 2014, and is now serving his third term as a trustee, while DiMenna who represents parents and students in Essex, Kingsville, and Leamington since 2003 was Vice-Chair from 2009-2017, and again in 2022.

Valentinis says he's incredibly proud of the work that has been done to complete the new Catholic Central High School, as well as an uptick in enrolment, and improvements in scores from EQAO testing.

He says it's an exciting time.

"We've had a very successful year in terms of growth of enrolment, in terms of our academic scores from EQAO, in terms of opening the new high school. So there's a lot of positive energy, I've got a very, very strong Board of Trustees and I'm certainly grateful for their support."

Valentinis says it was great to see DiMenna stick alongside him.

"It works very effectively. It's important because we represent the city and the county, which traditionally we try to have a Chair and a Vice-Chair one from the city, one from the county. So Mary does an excellent job at having a pulse on what's happening in the county, and I represent the city, although we represent all of our schools in the whole board."

He says there are still challenges moving forward.

"The Ministry [of Education] recognizes some of those challenges and they've thrown additional funding into student mental health. We have more and more students that have special needs that require additional funding, and we'll certainly accommodate and meet those challenges as we move forward."

Valentinis adds that students are still feeling the aftermath from the COVID-19 pandemic, and so the board is working hard to ensure that there are additional services for student mental health, and additional funding for supports for students with special needs.

While the two have held the position for many years, voting for Chair and Vice-Chair must be held yearly, despite trustee terms lasting for four years.