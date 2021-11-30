Valentinis, Soulliere acclaimed chair and vice chair of Catholic school board

Things are staying the same at the top of the Windsor-Essex Catholic School Board.

Trustees met Tuesday night to elect a new chair and vice chair of the upcoming year, but opted to acclaim Fulvio Valentinis as chair and Lisa Soulliere as vice chair.

The pair will complete the four year term after serving in the roles for the past three years.

Valentinis says, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the board continues to flourish.

"This is a very challenging time for school boards, but there is much that we can be proud of. We can be proud of our increasing enrolment, of our expansion of the diverse programming and with the continued growth, our students will have a multitude of opportunities to explore."

He says he's proud of the work the board has done over the past number of years.

"As a board, it is important that we be strategic, it is important that we be disciplined and it is important that we be focused and that we be united in our goals. Our success is a result of these. It just didn't happen by chance."

Valentinis says he's looking forward to working more with new Director of Education Emelda Byrne.

"It's hard to believe that director Byrne has only been in that position for the last four months. There is no learning curve. The fire was raging and director Byrne certainly has taken charge and continues to lead this board and we are very, very grateful to have her."

The Catholic school board holds an election for the position of chair and vice chair on an annual basis.