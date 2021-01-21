Vallée, Lancers Announce Exceptional Recruits

The Lancer women's basketball club is adding international star Isabella Anes from Venezuela, local all-stars Hayley Woods and Reighan Dales, Sarnia native Jayden LaRocque and Abby Bodden from British Columbia.

Isabella Anes is a 5'7 point-guard from Puerto Ordaz, Venezuela and is currently in her senior year at J. Addison Preparatory School in Toronto, ON.

The speedy point guard has already drawn comparisons to Lancer great and current Team Canada member Miah-Marie Langlois.

Abby Bodden is a world class shooting guard from Richmond, BC and was a standout athlete at R.A. McMath Secondary School before moving across the country to play her senior year for the Caledon Basketball Academy, an elite team in the OSBA.

Hayley Woods is a local all-star from the St. Thomas of Villanova Wildcats in LaSalle, ON. The 6'0 guard is also a member of the Windsor St. Clair (WSC) JUEL team.

Woods led the Wildcats to a WECSSAA championship in 2019 while also being named a first team city all-star. With WSC that same year, Woods finished second overall in league scoring in addition to boasting the second best blocks per game.

Reighan Dales is a 6'0 forward currently completing her senior year as a standout student-athlete at St. Anne's High School in Belle River, ON.

Growing up in the Tecumseh Saints youth basketball program, she transitioned over to the Windsor Valiants where she won an OBA championship in 2014-15. In 2019, Dales was named a JUEL Prep all-star, was a member of the all-academic team, and was an integral member of the Valiants JUEL Prep team that finished second overall in the JUEL Prep Championships.

Jayden LaRocques is a 6'3 forward, who started her career with the Huron Lakers Basketball Club before suiting up for St. Patrick's Catholic High School where she played a pivotal role in the team's success over the past two seasons.

In 2020, she made the jump from high school to the JUEL league as a member of the London Ramblers.