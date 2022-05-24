Vandalism at a Windsor elementary school.

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board reports there was vandalism at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Elementary School at 775 Capitol St., near Grand Marais Road East.

A school board official says the matter was brought to their attention late Monday night by the board's security company, who had received a report about it from Windsor Police Service.

The vandalism consisted mostly of graffiti that was spray painted on a number of exit doors, as well as a broken window.

Much of the graffiti was racial and sexual in nature.

The board says it strives to create environments that are free from discriminiation and harassment and strongly condemns any acts of vandalism, especially those that are sexual or racial in nature, in the strongest possible terms.

The Facilities Services department was on site first thing Tuesday morning removing the graffiti.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi