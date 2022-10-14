Vandalism reported at four parks in Tecumseh

Four parks in the Town of Tecumseh have been hit by vandalism.

The town reports the washrooms at Weston Park, Optimist Park, Lakewood Park and McAuliffe Park were all vandalized.

Due to the vandalism, the washroom facilities at Weston Park and Optimist Park have been closed with a porta john is in place. Also, the washrooms will be closed at 6 p.m. at Lacasse Park, Lakewood Park, McAuliffe Park.

The Town is is working with the Essex County OPP to investigate the incident.

"I am extremely frustrated and disappointed by the actions of the individual's who did this," said Gary McNamara, Mayor of Tecumseh. "They have disrespected our beautiful parks, our residents, and taxpayers' dollars. If the damage continues, we have no choice but to close all the washrooms down for the remainder of the fall season. The senseless vandalism has reduced access to the beautiful facilities that many people in our community use every day."

Anyone with information related to acts of vandalism should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via CrimeStoppers at www.CrimeStoppers.ca or 1-800-222-8477.