VanVleet Scores 23 Points in Raptors' Win in Charlotte

Fred VanVleet showed no hint of pre-season rust, scoring 23 points in the Toronto Raptors' 112-109 NBA pre-season victory at Charlotte on Monday.

Rookie Malachi Flynn had 17 points in another excellent performance off the bench, while Terence Davis added 14 points, and Pascal Siakam finished with 12.

VanVleet has plenty to be happy about this season.

Keeping the guard was the Raptors' top priority during last month's free agency, and they were successful, re-signing VanVleet to an historic US$85-million extension -- the richest deal for an undrafted player.

With files from the Canadian Press