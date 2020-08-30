iHeartRadio
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Vegas Blanks Canucks to Take Series Lead

am800-sports-hockey-nhl-vegas-canucks-playoffs-2020

Goaltender Robin Lehner made 32 saves for the shutout as the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-0 in NHL playoff action Saturday.

The win gives the Golden Knights a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-seven second-round series, with Game 4 set, on a short turnaround, for Sunday night.

It was Lehner's second playoff shutout of his career, and the second of the series. He blanked Vancouver 5-0 in the series opener.

He is 7-2 in the return-to-play tournament.

Alex Tuch, with his seventh goal of the post-season, Mark Stone, and Zack Whitecloud scored for Vegas.

Jacob Markstrom, in his 13th post-season start, stopped 31 of 34 for Vancouver.

Lehner, acquired at the trade deadline in a three-team deal including the Toronto Maple Leafs and Chicago Blackhawks, was the difference early.

In other NHL Playoff action on Saturday

     Eastern Conference Semifinals at Toronto
     Tampa Bay 3 Boston 1
     (Lightning lead series 3-1)
     N.Y. Islanders 3 Philadelphia 1
     (Islanders lead series 2-1)


with files from    (The Canadian Press)

 

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE