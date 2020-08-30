Vegas Blanks Canucks to Take Series Lead

Goaltender Robin Lehner made 32 saves for the shutout as the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-0 in NHL playoff action Saturday.

The win gives the Golden Knights a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-seven second-round series, with Game 4 set, on a short turnaround, for Sunday night.

It was Lehner's second playoff shutout of his career, and the second of the series. He blanked Vancouver 5-0 in the series opener.

He is 7-2 in the return-to-play tournament.

Alex Tuch, with his seventh goal of the post-season, Mark Stone, and Zack Whitecloud scored for Vegas.

Jacob Markstrom, in his 13th post-season start, stopped 31 of 34 for Vancouver.

Lehner, acquired at the trade deadline in a three-team deal including the Toronto Maple Leafs and Chicago Blackhawks, was the difference early.

In other NHL Playoff action on Saturday

Eastern Conference Semifinals at Toronto

Tampa Bay 3 Boston 1

(Lightning lead series 3-1)

N.Y. Islanders 3 Philadelphia 1

(Islanders lead series 2-1)



with files from (The Canadian Press)