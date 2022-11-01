Vehicle crashes through popular ice cream shop

A vehicle has crashed into a popular Windsor ice cream shop.

Witnesses tell CTV News a vehicle was heading southbound on Howard Avenue Monday evening when it veered across the road through the Dari de Lite parking lot and crashed through the building.

The owners of the building say the shop was unoccupied at the time of the crash.

Witnesses say the driver walked away from the crash, but was taken to hospital for observation.

Both the vehicle and building appear to have sustained extensive damage.

Owners say the building will likely need to be demolished.