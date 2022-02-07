Vehicle recovered after gunpoint carjacking in Windsor

A vehicle stolen during a gunpoint carjacking in Windsor has been located.

Investigators from the Windsor Police Major Crime Unit have confirmed that the stolen Porsche Tayman was located in another jurisdiction, on Feb. 4.

Investigators are continuing to investigate this incident and are seeking any information that may assist in the investigation.

Anyone in the area of the 600 block of Division Road with surveillance cameras, and anyone driving in the area at the time of the incident, are requested to check their footage for possible evidence.

The suspects and a vehicle involved in the incident have not been located.

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit is looking for two suspects after a gunpoint carjacking in the city. A blue 2021 Porsche Taycan was stolen during the afternoon of Feb. 3, 2022. (Photo courtesy of the Windsor Police Service)

Around 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 3, police responded to robbery with a firearm call where they learned two men approached the victim as she was exiting her vehicle and ordered her at gunpoint to get out.

The first suspect is described as a male, wearing all black clothing, a black hat, a black mask and was holding a firearm.

The second suspect is described as a male, wearing dark clothing.

As a result of surveillance video obtained in the area, officers determined that the two suspects arrived in the area in a black 4-door Infiniti G37 sedan, between 2007-2013 model with winter tires and sun roof, before they approached the victim.

Police say the suspects are considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach the suspects or vehicle, if seen. Call 911 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.