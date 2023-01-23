Vendor applications now open for Downtown Windsor Farmers' Market

Vendor applications are officially open for those interested in a spot at the Downtown Windsor Farmers' Market this year.

Run by the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association, those interested can apply online or by mailing in an application.

The Market runs every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting April 1 until October 28 on Pelisser Street.

Debi Croucher, Executive Director of the Downtown Windsor BIA, says the Market attracts between 1,500 and 2,500 visitors every week.

She says the Farmer's Market is where many vendors begin their businesses.

"It's an opportunity for everybody at every price point. It's all about small business and about emerging entrepreneurs. And, we've seen so many of them transition, get their start at the Downtown Windsor Farmers' Market and then transition, and it's a really great event."

She says those applying can choose between full season, half season, monthly and occasional vendors.

"We have about 70 vendors that are regulars and full season. Those would include the market vendors, the vegetables, the fruit and seasonal goods and so on, the baked goods and such. And then we have the occasional, frequently they might be the artists, the crafter's, sometimes even hobbyists."

She says during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Farmers' Market saw interest in the community like never before.

"We were one of the few events that was still going on. We had the capacity to keep the Market going throughout 2020 and 2021. And because there wasn't a great deal going on, there was a lot of interest. There were a lot of new visitors that were coming into the downtown from the county that hadn't been downtown forever. And they've now become staples."

Croucher says approximately 90 vendors will be accepted for the Market.

Those interested in applying online can do so on the Downtown Windsor BIA website with the requested dates of attendance.

A printable version of the application can be also be found on the website.

The Downtown Windsor Farmers' Market will review vendor applications and make the final decision.