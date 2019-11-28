Verdict in for Windsor Murder Trial



After 10-hours of deliberations, a Windsor man has been found guilty of manslaughter in the shooting death of another man.

Dia Hanan, 36, showed no reaction when the jury found him not guilty of second degree murder, but then found him guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter and guilty on two weapons-related offences.

Alekesji Guzhavin was shot and killed outside of Hanan's home at 187 Oak St. on December 23, 2015.

Hanan was also found not guilty of attempted murder for shooting Gregory Henriquez.

Hanan showed no reaction as the verdict was being read, but his family was visibly upset and began to cry.

Hanan had been out on bail, but with the guilty verdict, bail was revoked and he was remanded into custody.

"He is obviously disappointed," said defence lawyer Christopher Uwagboe outside of Superior Court. "It is unfortunate that we rolling now into the Christmas season when this was something that happened at his home during the Christmas season back in 2015 when these guys showed up to his house. Here he is finding himself in custody again where he is going to be away from his family, so that is disappointing."

As he was led out of the courtroom and into custody, Hanan said that he was going to 'clear his name.'

Hanan testified at the trial that he was acting in self defence when he shot both men, in the dark, multiple times.

"My client's position is he is innocent and he was acting in self defence and it is clear that some thread of that was running through their rationale for them not to find him guilty of second degree murder," said Uwagboe.

During the four week trial, court heard the two victims had gone to Hanan's home to get money, and shots were fired.

A sentencing hearing is set for January 13, 2020.

— with files from AM800's Gord Bacon, Peter Langille, and Teresinha Medeiros.