Verlander going back to Houston highlights flurry of MLB trades ahead of Tuesday's deadline

CHICAGO - Ace pitcher Justin Verlander was shipped from the New York Mets to Houston ahead of the trade deadline, returning to the Astros after he helped them win the World Series last year.

The retooling Mets acquired minor league outfielders Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford in the deal.

The major league-leading Atlanta Braves also got some help, acquiring reliever Brad Hand in a trade with the Colorado Rockies.

The Toronto Blue Jays added shortstop Paul DeJong from St. Louis, acting quickly after Bo Bichette was sidelined by right knee soreness.