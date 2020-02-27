iHeartRadio
Verlander's Debut Delayed

Justin Verlander's spring training debut will be postponed at least a few more days while the Houston Astros ace deals with tightness in his groin.

Verlander had been scheduled to start Thursday against Washington.  Instead, he will throw a simulated game at the Astros' complex prior to that exhibition.

Houston manager Dusty Baker said the tightness first appeared a couple of days ago.

Baker says he isn't worried about the injury lingering.  Verlander won his second Cy Young Award last season by going 21-6 with a 2.52


 

