Verlander Wins Cy Young

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander is the American League Cy Young Award winner.

The 36-year-old beat out teammate Gerrit Cole and Tampa Bay's Charlie Morton for the award.

Verlander led the AL with 21 wins while finishing second behind Cole with a 2.58 ERA.

He also was second behind Cole with 300 strikeouts. Verlander becomes the 21st player all-time to win multiple Cy Youngs, previously winning one with the Detroit Tigers in 2011.

He joins the Mets' Jacob deGrom, who took home the NL Cy Young each of the last two years.