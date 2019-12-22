Veteran Reporter at AM800 News Retires

A veteran reporter at AM800 News has done his final interview, but not in the way most people would expect.

Peter Langille, who has worked as a reporter and fill-in newscaster for more than two decades at AM800, officially retired as of Friday, December 20, 2019, but he missed his final few days at work.

Unfortunately, Langille missed a step going down the stairs at home last week, landing on his left leg, shattering his ankle and damaging his knee.

He required surgery on Thursday and had seven screws put into his ankle.

Langille has worked at the radio station for 22 years and many listeners would be surprised to learn he commuted every day from his home near Sarnia to Windsor.

"That's one thing I won't miss," he told AM800 listeners on the Afternoon News on Friday, speaking from his hospital bed.

He says he has worn out four to five vehicles during his long commutes and his current vehicle has more than 500,000km on it.

It may be one reason why Langille loves cars and going to the auto show in Detroit as he spent so much time in his vehicle.

A graduate of Humber College, he started his career in Toronto, spent a summer on-air in Parry Sound before joining a Sarnia radio station for nine years and then got a job at AM800 News.

As for plans for the future in retirement, he says he doesn't have any and is going into it 'completely blind' but he expects to slow down, do some volunteer work, enjoy life and do some sailing.