Vets Cab drivers concerned after attack on a fellow driver

The head of the union representing drivers with Vets Cab in Windsor says there is a lot of concern after a fellow driver was injured in an attack.

Emile Nabbout, President of Unifor Local 195, says there was a membership meeting due to the concern.

"This is not the first incident a Vets Cab driver has experienced in the last few years. Definitely this industry has a lot of challenges and safety risks to our members who try to service the community," he says.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, a taxi was eastbound on Erie Street West near Victoria Avenue when the driver heard an object strike the vehicle.

When the driver pulled over to investigate the noise, a male approached the vehicle and struck the driver's side window, causing it to break. The driver suffered potentially life-altering injuries as a result of the incident.

Nabbout says this was an unprovoked incident.

"Our members are concerned because this is not the first incident, we've had multiple incidents over the years of people being stabbed, robbed or told to do certain things," he says.

Nabbout says the taxi industry has a number of safety features including cameras but the membership is still concerned.

"At the end of the day, the taxi industry and Vets Cab has safety features available to protect consumers and the people who utilize the service," he says. "But our members, yes there is a concern and we will try to explore, as much as we can, additional safety features for everybody."

Two males were seen in the area around the time of the incident and the suspects are believed to have been walking eastbound on Erie Street West on the north sidewalk.

The first suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5'10", 25-years-old, short black hair, wearing a black track suit.

The second suspect is described as a male, possibly black.

The Major Crime Unit is asking anyone in the area with surveillance cameras to check their footage for possible evidence. It is requested that footage be reviewed both prior to and after the incident as it is unknown how long the suspects were walking in the area before and after the incident. Anyone driving in the area at the time is also requested to review dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830 (or ext. 4000), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.