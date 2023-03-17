Vets Cab ready to get St. Patrick's Day party goers home safely

The head of the union representing drivers with Vets Cab in Windsor is asking the public to be patient this St. Patrick's Day.

Emile Nabbout, President of Unifor Local 195, says they want people to celebrate but also get home safely.

Nabbout says they will be ready to help but ask that customers be patient as March 17 is one of their busier days of the year.

"We are part of this community and we want people to celebrate and get home safely. I think we are ready and we look for those opportunities to serve the community," he says.

Nabbout says the members are looking forward to St. Patrick's Day.

"We all know those people who like to drink and enjoy St. Patrick's Day can take full advantage of using Vets Cab. I'm sure we'll be fully staffed and ready to do that kind of work," he adds.

Unifor Local 195 represents 340 members at Vets Cab.

With files from Rob Hindi