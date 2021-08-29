Via Italia hosting 1st Annual Butterfly Festival Sunday

Via Italia and the Monarch Enthusiasts of Windsor-Essex will be holding the 1st Annual Butterfly Festival this Sunday.

The event runs from noon to 6 p.m. at the Community Heritage Garden on Erie Street East between Langlois and Marion Avenues.

Organizer Leo Silvestri says vendors will be on hand offering butterfly related merchandise, as well as lessons.

"We try to give out information basically on how to create pollinator gardens, the type of flowers that will attract different butterfly's to your backyard and then also show people how to raise some of them if they so choose."

Via Italia's Community Heritage Garden is home to part of the David Suzuki Foundation's Butterflyway Project, which aims to reimagine spaces as part of neighbourhood-wide highways of habitat.

"We decided the garden there on Erie Street because we already have a pollinator there with a lot of milk weed for the monarch of course and key nectar flowers that do attract the pollinators and butterflies."

Sunday's event is family-friendly, and Silvestri says there's another benefit to promoting the creation of butterfly gardens.

"I mean it puts a smile on a kids of all ages, let's put it that way, face once they handle a butterfly in their fingers and just release it. So, I'm really looking forward to that part."

The event is free to attend, and the entire block will be closed to traffic so pedestrians can explore, learn, and shop safely at their leisure.