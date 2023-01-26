Via Rail executives to address parliamentary committee on holiday travel mess

OTTAWA - Via Rail executives are set to address a federal committee today about the delays that plagued travellers over the holidays.

Earlier this month, the Crown corporation apologized for the widespread delays passengers saw between Dec. 23 and 26 as a winter storm swept across Ontario and Quebec.

The railway has said that the derailment of a CN Rail freight train caused further delays to trains on its east-west corridor between Quebec City and Windsor, Ont.

Some passengers found themselves stranded on trains for upwards of 20 hours.

Via Rail apologized for not being more forthcoming with its customers about the situation and providing timely updates on delays.

Its executives are appearing at the committee as Opposition members of Parliament argue it's time to extend the country's air passenger protection regulations to cover travel by train.

