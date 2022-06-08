VIA Rail's Windsor-London-Toronto corridor returns to full service

VIA Rail will be back to full complete service for the Windsor-London-Toronto corridor route this week.

3 out of 5 trains on the Windsor-London-Toronto routes were put on pause back in January due to the rise of COVID-19 cases, however starting June 9 they will be back.

Before the pandemic, in 2019, VIA Rail welcomed 5 million passengers. The pandemic halted travel throughout the world, and after major reduced services, they will be back to pre-pandemic run times.

The mask mandate will remain in place on all VIA Rail trains until further notice.

Vladimir Jean-Pierre, Senior Manager for Station Operations for Customer Experience at VIA Rail, is thrilled for all operations to be back and says this means more options for travellers.

"More options, the schedule was a little bit distant between trains, now there's more options for travellers to take an earlier train, and do maybe a same-day shopping in Toronto or in London, or anywhere they choose to go."

He says the demand is back now that the province has opened up again following pandemic restrictions.

"But we're starting to see that people are excited, there's less restrictions, less concern, so people are excited to travel," he continues. "They want to travel, and what better way to do it than by train."

Jean-Pierre says there are some London-Toronto segments that have not been put back in service yet and VIA is waiting on market demands, however, no trains have been cancelled only on hold due to the pandemic.

Jean-Pierre says that the staff is there and ready to being services as normal.

"We're ongoing with recruitment right now for all our services. So, there's no concern for the service right now and that staffing is there, and we'll be able to provide the same experience that our customers are used to."

The train service will also be increasing services in the Quebec City-Windsor corridor, as well as routes in Alberta, British Columbia, and Quebec.