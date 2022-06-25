Vic Fedeli receives additional Ontario Minister roles following cabinet unveiling

Premier Doug Ford has left many ministers in their old jobs in the cabinet he unveiled.

On Friday, Ford announced a new, 30-person cabinet. One individual who has kept their position in cabinet is Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade.

Fedeli has gotten a new addition to his roles, as Minister of Small Businesses.

Speaking on AM800's the Shift with Patty Handysides, Fedeli said on the job creation side of his position, he's thrilled for Windsor and the new electric vehicle battery plant coming to the city.

Fedeli says Doug Ford immediately spoke of Windsor-Essex during his cabinet speech on Friday.

"He came right out of the gate in his speech talking about electric vehicles, of batteries, the critical minerals to make the batteries, so we've got a lot of opportunities ahead of us."

He explains what his first steps will be when it comes to small businesses in the province.

"Consulting, listening, getting out and visiting the Small Businesses Association's and communities, and finding out what you need from the government, let's hear it from you directly."

Fedeli was thrilled with the most recent election, and how kind the community was during campaigning.

"I've been elected 6 times, twice as Mayor, four times now as MPP. Going door to door, this was by far my absolute most favourite election of all 6 elections. Going door to door, it was just so warm and welcoming."

Fedeli has been Ontario Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation, and Trade since 2019 and chair of Cabinet since 2018.