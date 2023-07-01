Vicki Houston named new Director of Education at GECDSB

The Greater Essex County District School Board will have a new Director of Education as of September 1.

Vicki Houston was chosen by the Board of Trustees to succeed outgoing director Erin Kelly, who will retire this summer.

Houston has been a teacher, school administrator and superintendent with the GECDSB for 26 years.

Houston says she's excited and grateful to have been selected to lead the GECDSB.

She says this role is a privilege.

"I have some really critical responsibilities for our staff and for our students and for our community. And it's a privilege because it gives the opportunity to help shape the culture of the Windsor-Essex community."

She says supporting the board of trustees, and supporting students and staff to ensure they feel safe in the learning space, will be a critical way of navigating the issues that came up over the course of the school year, including the gender identity policy.

"My focus in leadership is about continuing to respect the diversity of peoples opinions and their perspectives and listening, active listening to them. And accepting them. But knowing that what we learn, we need to incorporate that into our work, but that no matter what we cannot get distracted from our responsibility for our students."

She says the way to redirect the focus back to the success of students is to put a spotlight on it.

"It's highlighting the tremendous academic achievement that we have in our students. It's focusing on all of the great things in terms of student success that we do. It's empowering our staff to be able to continue to do the great work. And it's sharing all of the positives out with our community to ensure that we're increasing public confidence in public education."

Houston's most recent role with the GECDSB was Superintendent of Human Resources, overseeing the board's approximately 5000 employees.