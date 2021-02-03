Victims Identified after Fatal Crash in Leamington

Provincial Police have released the identities of two people killed in a crash in Leamington.

On January 27, the OPP were called to a collision on County Road 18 between Highway 77 and Morse Road involving a passenger vehicle and a tractor trailer.

Two people were killed, 51-year old Paw Day and 51-year old Pah Gae, both of Leamington.

Three others in the vehicle were taken to hospital with injuries ranging from minor to serious while the driver of the transport was not hurt.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have information, call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.