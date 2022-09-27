Victory Reproductive Care clinic receives provincial funding boost

New provincial funding will provide a big boost, and less travel times, for families in Windsor-Essex that deal with infertility.

Victory Reproductive Care, one of Southwest Ontario’s leading fertility clinics, has received $1.5-million in annual funding to support additional reproductive therapies locally.

VRC, which first opened in 2008, offers comprehensive services for patients in need of specialized fertility treatments.

Back in 2015, Ontario expanded access to in vitro fertilization services for residents with all forms of infertility, however VRC was not awarded provincial funding to support these services in Windsor-Essex.

Dr. Rahi Victory says in the overall health budget for the province this is a small sum, but to families in the area in need of service it's a life-altering investment.

He says prior to this funding patients were forced to make difficult choices, often travelling long distances down Highway 401 to be able to go for this care.

"Not only is it a huge savings for them in terms of the actual investment in the actual cost of IVF, but all of the ancillary components to it as well, with the travel and medications," he continued. "So this is really very, very helpful for patients to be able to access everything right here nearby in their own home community."

Dr. Victory says they've helped many families over the years, and expects that number will increase given the increased convenience now.

"Our practise is up at around 36,000 people now, so it's quite large, but this funding will help us to support about 135 patients a year, so it's a substantial number of people that we can help now."

During her stops in Windsor-Essex, Health Minister Sylvia Jones visited the clinic for the announcement on Monday, along with Mayor Drew Dilkens.

Jones says these kind of funding announcements are integral because now people who want to build families in their community can do it at the clinic.

"The success of the clinic speaks to the need, and the infrastructure is already here. The doctors are here, the support staff are here, and so having the funding in place will ensure that people don't have to take that travel down the 401," she said.

It's estimated that one in six Ontario couples is affected by infertility at some point in their lives.