VIDEO: 10 Wounded in New Orleans Mass Shooting
Ten people are wounded, two of which are in critical condition following a mass shooting in the famed French Quarter in New Orleans.
According to tweets from the New Orleans Police Department, no arrests have been made in relation to the shooting that happened just after 3am Sunday morning.
The shots broke out in a busy commercial block of Canal Street that is surrounded by hotels.
Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson posted a statement via Twitter Sunday denouncing the act of violence.
Initial reports indicated 11 people were wounded, but CTV News later reported police confirmed that number is 10.
Ferguson told The New Orleans Advocate/The Times-Picayune that a person of interest has been detained, but it was not immediately clear whether the person had any connection to the shooting.
The shots broke out in a busy commercial block of Canal Street that is surrounded by hotels.
"While this investigation is in the very beginning stages, one thing is certain - we will not stop until we identify and arrest those responsible," Ferguson said in his statement.
Ferguson said police quickly responded to the scene as patrols were heightened for this weekend's Bayou Classic, the annual Thanksgiving weekend rivalry football game between Grambling State and Southern University at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell took to social media to promise to find those responsible and support the victims and their families.
— with files from CTV News and the Associated Press.