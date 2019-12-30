VIDEO: 12 Year-Old from Essex Plays Young Gretzky
Millions of kids pretend to be Wayne Gretzky on the ice, but a 12-year-old from Essex got paid for it.
Tyler Vriesema plays a younger Great One in a commercial for Tim Hortons called The Autograph.
It tells the story of a chance encounter with hockey great Tim Horton where a young Gretzky receives an autograph that inspires him to chase his hockey dreams.
The 12-year-old is one of several actors in the commercial that tracks Gretzky's legendary rise to the NHL to become its most revered superstar.
His mother Julie Vriesema threw Tyler's hat in the ring after seeing a casting call on Facebook looking for a tall blonde boy close to 12 years old.
She tells CTV Windsor she was shocked when she got a call to bring Tyler to Toronto to compete for the role with 60 other kids.
"I didn't know what Wayne Gretzky looked like as a kid, so I didn't even realize it was for him," she says. "I just thought it was some hockey commercial."
Tyler received a call back for a second audition which is when the casting director noticed a problem, unlike Gretzky, Tyler doesn't shoot left-handed.
But his mom convinced the director he could pull it off, and after viewing a video of Tyler doing drills with a friend's stick he landed the role.
"I didn't think it was going to work, it took me a few days to figure it out," says Tyler.
His mother says the next challenge for her son was learning how to stand on vintage skates with very little ankle support.
"We're in wardrobe and two ladies are holding him up so he can stand and I'm like, in two days this kid is going to have to be on ice skating on these old skates but not only skating on these old skates but skating and looking like Wayne Gretzky," she says. "How is he even going to do this?"
For now Tyler is heading back to the rink, but he may have caught the acting bug.
"Definitely feels Hollywood when I'm doing it. I want to stick to acting, but I still want to play hockey. Acting is fun," he says.
The commercial was filmed in September at the Weston Lions Recreation Arena in Toronto.