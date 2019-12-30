VIDEO: 12 Year-Old from Essex Plays Young Gretzky

Millions of kids pretend to be Wayne Gretzky on the ice, but a 12-year-old from Essex got paid for it.

Tyler Vriesema plays a younger Great One in a commercial for Tim Hortons called The Autograph.

It tells the story of a chance encounter with hockey great Tim Horton where a young Gretzky receives an autograph that inspires him to chase his hockey dreams.

The 12-year-old is one of several actors in the commercial that tracks Gretzky's legendary rise to the NHL to become its most revered superstar.

His mother Julie Vriesema threw Tyler's hat in the ring after seeing a casting call on Facebook looking for a tall blonde boy close to 12 years old.

She tells CTV Windsor she was shocked when she got a call to bring Tyler to Toronto to compete for the role with 60 other kids.

"I didn't know what Wayne Gretzky looked like as a kid, so I didn't even realize it was for him," she says. "I just thought it was some hockey commercial."