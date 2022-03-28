VIDEO: 2024 NFL Draft Taking Place In Detroit

The 2024 NFL Draft has been awarded to Detroit, the league announced Monday.

"The draft has become a prominent offseason event across the country, and we are excited to work with the Lions and their partners to bring the 2024 NFL Draft to the Motor City," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "With the help of Visit Detroit, the Detroit Sports Commission, and the City of Detroit the Lions passionate fan base and all visitors will be treated to an incredible three-day experience."

The NFL says in Detroit, the draft experience will be centered in a revitalized downtown. The area around Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza will serve as the draft and the NFL Draft Experience event site.

This year's NFL Draft takes place next month in Las Vegas. Kansas City will host the Draft in 2023.