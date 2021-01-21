VIDEO: $25.5M Seized in Illegal Marijuana in Chatham-Kent

Police in Chatham-Kent have seized $25.5-million worth of illegal marijuana plants.

Over the course of six months, police uncovered four grow operations, seizing 25,000 plants.

The first bust was on September 16 on Maynard Line where over 7,300 illegal plants were seized with an approximate street value of $7.3-million. A summons has been issued for a 48-year-old London man

On January 8, police entered a property on Richmond Street in Chatham where officers seized 9,004 illegal plants, with an approximate street value of $9-million, along with a large amount of Canadian cash. A 34-year-old Markham man and 62-year-old Stouffville man were both arrested inside the building and charged and a summons has been issued for a 58-year-old Markham man.

Also on January 8, emergency crews responded to a fire at a building on Grand Avenue East in Chatham. When the fire was put out, officers say it was clear the property was being used as a grow operation. A warrant resulted in 489 illegal plants being seized with a total street value of $489,000 and summons has been issued for a 62-year-old Kitchener woman.

On January 15, police entered a home on Richmond Street in Chatham where they found 8,580 illegal plants with a total street value of $8.6-million. A 46-year-old Markham man, a 26-year-old Scarborough man, 24-year-old Oshawa man, 52-year-old Markham woman and 26-year-old North York man, were all found hiding inside the building. They were all arrested and charged.

Police say they are not targeting people growing cannabis legally for their own personal use or storefronts who have legally obtained a permit. These are large scale illegal production sites, who pose a negative impact on legitimate local businesses, as the money generated has been linked to funding organized crime.