VIDEO: 54-40's Neil Osborne Headlines Saturday's Porch Party

Neil Osborne is the latest in a star studded line-up for LiUNA Bluesfest Windsor's YUNITY Porch Party.

The front man for Canadian post-punk rockers 54-40 will hit the virtual stage for the free online concert series Saturday night.

So far Trews' lead singer Colin MacDonald, Big Sugar's Gordie Johnson, Tea Party frontman Jeff Martin, Billy and Jody Raffoul, Jonny Fox of The Standstills, and Kay Oh Chay of the Oh Chays have headlined the series.

Bluesfest teamed up with the Canadian Mental Health Association to spread some cheer through music and promote mental health initiatives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The YUNITY Porch Party gets underway on Bluesfest Windsor's YouTube Channel at 8 p.m.

The show went to an all-day format last week for Music Director Jeff Burrows' drum marathon that raised more than $34,000 for local charities.