VIDEO: Alleged Noxious Substance Sprayed at Windsor High School Game



Windsor Police and the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board are investigating a possible mischief in the middle of a high school basketball game.

Someone had allegedly sprayed a noxious substance at Holy Names High School Tuesday night during a game against Kennedy.

Holy Names Head Coach Kyle Kane tells CTV News, everyone cleared out of the gym.

"About ten-fifteen seconds later you can feel it in your throat and eyes and everyone realized that was something and kids were clearing out pretty fast," he says.

Catholic board spokesperson Stephen Fields says the board is looking into what happened..

"Taking a look back, looking at security cameras, reviewing some footage and hopefully we can find the suspect and there will be some very serious consequences for that person," says Fields. "People really need to think twice before they do something as ridiculous as what this person did."

EMS and police were called to the school but thankfully no one was seriously hurt.