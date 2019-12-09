VIDEO: Annual Bench Talks and Sleep Out Raises Nearly $60k
The third annual 'Bench Talks and Sleep Out' has raised close to $60,000 for Windsor's homeless.
Downtown Mission Executive Director, Ron Dunn spent 24-hours sleeping on a bench on November 14-15 to raise money and awareness to the plight of Windsor's homeless. Community leaders also stopped by to talk with him about issues around homelessness in the city.
Dunn says the money raised is the big win from the event.
"The money that we raise this year will go to the 850 Ouellette Project, which is going to build affordably priced apartments at the library on the second floor," he says. "All that money is quite needed and will be helpful."
In March of 2018, the Downtown Mission purchased the Windsor Library Central Branch on Ouellette Ave. from the city for $3.6-million. The mission plans to convert the property into space for its shelter, administration, food services and transitional apartments.
Dunn says conversations with community stakeholders also helped pass the time during the sleep out.
"Everything from healthcare with {Windsor Regional Hospital CEO} David Musyj through to Naloxone with our new Chief of Police Pam Mizuno. Those conversations are important for us to have in our community and the mission is thrilled to help lead those conversations," he says.
To add another level of realism to this year's event, Dunn came down with a bronchial infection just days before the sleep out.
His wife suggested he reschedule, but he says those facing homeless don't get that option, so neither should he.
"We call it the sleep out, but the fact is I don't sleep. By the time it's all done I've been up about 30-hours, which I think reflects some of the realities that people who are experiencing homelessness and don't have a safe place to sleep," Dunn adds.
This year's event raised $29,000 with an anonymous donor matching that total to nearly $60,000.
- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi