VIDEO: Annual Bench Talks and Sleep Out Raises Nearly $60k

The third annual 'Bench Talks and Sleep Out' has raised close to $60,000 for Windsor's homeless.

Downtown Mission Executive Director, Ron Dunn spent 24-hours sleeping on a bench on November 14-15 to raise money and awareness to the plight of Windsor's homeless. Community leaders also stopped by to talk with him about issues around homelessness in the city.

Dunn says the money raised is the big win from the event.

"The money that we raise this year will go to the 850 Ouellette Project, which is going to build affordably priced apartments at the library on the second floor," he says. "All that money is quite needed and will be helpful."

In March of 2018, the Downtown Mission purchased the Windsor Library Central Branch on Ouellette Ave. from the city for $3.6-million. The mission plans to convert the property into space for its shelter, administration, food services and transitional apartments.