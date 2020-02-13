VIDEO: Bischof Rallies OSSTF Members in Windsor-Essex

The Provincial President of the Ontario Secondary School Teacher's Federation says his members are in a critical fight.

Harvey Bischof made a stop in Windsor-Essex on Thursday and hit the picket lines with OSSTF District 9 members to fight proposed education cuts in the province.

He joined over 200 of them out front Kennedy Collegiate Institute on Tecumseh Rd E. before the lunch hour.

Bischof told his members the union is ready to head back to the bargaining table.

He says OSSTF last met with the province and a provincial mediator on December 16th for only a half a day.

"Since then it's evident that the government has not amended its positions, hasn't come forward with anything that would suggest we should get back to the table," says Bischof. "We're in the hands of the mediator when she invites us back, we'll come back in a heart beat but clearly she hasn't seen the signals that would make that worth while."