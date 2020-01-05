VIDEO: Canada Strikes Gold at World Junior Championships

Akil Thomas scored the game winner in the dying minutes of the third period to secure a 4-3 win over Russia in the Czech Republic Sunday.

Team Canada has struck gold at the World Junior Hockey Championships.

Connor McMichael and Barrett Hayton, who left Saturday's game against Finland with an injury, also scored in the third period to help Canada claw back from a 3-1 deficit.

Goaltender Joel Hofer stayed hot between the pipes for Canada, securing his fifth straight win of the tournament.

Russia walks away with a silver medal and Sweden defeated Finland 3-2 earlier in the day to secure the bronze.