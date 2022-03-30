VIDEO: Celebrating the best of Windsor-Essex

The 7th annual Best of Windsor-Essex awards are honouring some of the best businesses and places in the region.

Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island handed out 48 awards Wednesday after over 11,000 votes were cast between Feb. 14 and March 6.

The annual campaign lets the public have a say on their favourite places to go and things to do in the area.

Gordon Orr, CEO of Tourism Windsor Essex, says the winner's list is a great educational tool and helps you find ideas for travel planning.

"It's something we can take pride in. It really does help develop that 'must see' list into the Spring, Summer and into the Fall," he says.

Orr says the Windsor Sculpture Park was voted Best Outdoor Art.

"The Best Tour Experience was WindsorEats, Best Museum or Heritage Space was Fort Malden National Historic Site, and Colosseum at Caesars Windsor continues to win the Best Live Performance Venue award," he says.

Among the list of winners, the Downtown Windsor Farmers Market was voted Best Street Event and also the Best Farmers Market or Shop, Anchor Coffee House was voted Best Coffee Roaster or Coffee Shop, The Twisted Apron was voted Best Breakfast, and Jose’s Bar & Grill was voted Best Patio.

Click here for the complete list of award winners.