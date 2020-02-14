VIDEO: Ceremony Marks New Home for Black History Murals



WINDSOR — A celebration and ceremony to mark the relocation of the Black History Murals in Sandwich Towne.

Opening prayers and song took place Friday morning at Paterson Park to mark the occasion.

The 16 murals were once located on a wall outside of a grocery store on Sandwich St., but the store was sold so the murals were removed and put in storage for safekeeping — until now.

Pastor Caroline Robinson-Dungy spoke at the celebration and is a descendant of Abraham and Mary Shadd who are depicted in the murals.

"As much as each person on these murals has their own story, there is a theme that is presented by each and every person on these murals," she says. "A theme of pride of who they were and commitment to the community."

She told the crowd that she feels blessed and that the valuable pieces of art tell individual stories about the black history in this region.



