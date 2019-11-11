VIDEO: Cherry Loses Job Over Poppy Controversy

In a two-paragraph statement Monday afternoon, Sportsnet confirmed that it was cutting ties with Cherry.

The decision comes after controversial comments made by the 85-year-old Cherry during Saturday night's broadcast when he insinuated immigrants and new Canadians don't have respect for veterans because they don't wear poppies.

Sportsnet has confirmed Don Cherry, the long time broadcaster of Coaches Corner on Hockey Night in Canada, has stepped down.

"He's worshipped by the Millennial generation, but Don Cherry that old geezer says something that may have not been quite correct" he said. "But it's hardly as bad as wearing blackface and dancing around like an African native."

Cherry's comments lit up the phone lines on Open Line Talk at AM800 on Monday morning, with callers both in support and against Cherry.

Mohammed says he's both an immigrant and a Muslim and a hockey fan.

"That doesn't mean because I don't wear my poppy, you know that doesn't make me a Canadian or I don't know what Remembrance Day is" says caller Mohammed. "This guy is just ignorant and I don't want him fired, I just want him to look stupid all the time when he talks, I enjoy his stupidity."

At this point Ron Maclean has apologized but Cherry has not.

The Canadian Broadcasting Standards Council said it was so overloaded with complaints about the segment that it exceeded the organization's technical processing capacity. The CBSC said it was dealing with the broadcast under its normal process, but was not able to accept any further complaints.

A hard-nosed career minor-leaguer who won coach of the year honours with the NHL's Boston Bruins in 1976, Cherry moved in front of the camera in 1980.

Known for his outlandish suits and thumbs-up gesture, Cherry was liable to say anything during the popular first-intermission segment on Saturday nights. Over the years, he occasionally weighed in with thoughts on European players, francophones, and politics -- to name only a few subjects -- which often landed him in hot water.

"Hockey Night in Canada" was a longtime CBC Saturday night staple, but the show and its games moved to Sportsnet when Rogers landed a $5.2-billion, 12-year national broadcast rights deal with the NHL that began in 2014.

There was no immediate word on who might replace Cherry on "Coach's Corner" or if the segment would continue in its current form.

-- with files from the Canadian Press