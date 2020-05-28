VIDEO: City Man Arrested After Shots Fired in West Windsor

A Windsor man was arrested Tuesday after shots were fired over the weekend in west Windsor.

Police were called on Saturday around 10:30 p.m. to the area of Elm Avenue and University Avenue West where a suspect had been following two people in their car and reportedly pointed a firearm. When the victims got out of their vehicle, several gunshots were reportedly heard.

According to police, the suspect and victims were known to each other and the victim’s vehicle was damaged with what’s believed to be a bullet hole.

One of the victims was hurt but didn't need medical attention.

Windsor police arrested a 20-year-old man in relation to the incident on Park Street West near Bruce Avenue in downtown Windsor on Tuesday night around 10 p.m.

He's charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, weapons dangerous, pointing a firearm, assault with a weapon.

Police have not located the firearm.