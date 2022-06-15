VIDEO: City of Windsor celebrates seven of its oldest residents

The City of Windsor is paying tribute to seven of its oldest residents.

Mayor Drew Dilkens was at The Village at St. Clair long-term care home on Wednesday to present flowers and a certificate, on behalf of the city, to seven women who have or will be celebrating their 100th birthday this year.

The City started recognizing local centenarians in 2017 as part of Windsor's 125th birthday celebrations.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens presents flowers and a certificate to Antonina Martinico, who will turn 100-years-old on Aug. 14., 2022. June 15, 2022 (Photo by Rusty Thomson)

Palma Lori is the daughter of Antonina Martinico, who will turn 100 on Aug. 14. She says her mom is still a fiesty one, the leader of the family, who still thinks she's 62.

"She still walks. She still likes to do things on her own. She's very independent," says Lori.

She adds it's so nice to see these women living so healthy at their age and that it's wonderful that they can do this and celebrate over 100.

The women who were recognized were:

- Maria Markle: February 12th, 1918 ~ 104

- Yetta Lager: February 1st, 1920 ~ 102

- Evelyn Masse: October 19th, 1920 ~ 101

- Ethel Thrasher: November 19th, 1920 ~ 101

- Antonina Martinico: August 14th, 1922 ~ 99

- Audrey Graham: November 22nd 1922 ~ 99

- Christina Lewis: December 31st, 1922 ~ 99