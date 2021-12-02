VIDEO: City police investigating east end convenience store robbery

The Windsor Police Service has released a video of a suspect following a robbery on the east side.

At around 5am Thursday morning, officers were called to a convenience store in the 4600-block of Seminole St.

According to police, a male suspect entered the store and threatened the clerk with a weapon before fleeing on foot with a quantity of stolen merchandise.

The clerk was not injured in the robbery.

The suspect is described as male standing roughly 5'7" wearing dark clothing and gloves.

The Major Crime Unit is asking those in the area with video surveillance to check their footage for possible evidence.

Anyone with information is urged to contact city police or Crime Stoppers.