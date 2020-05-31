VIDEO: Crowd Gathers in Windsor to Protest Death of George Floyd

Hundreds of people gathered Sunday afternoon at the foot of Ouellette Avenue along Windsor's waterfront to protest the death of George Floyd.

Protests in several U.S. cities, including Detroit, were sparked after George Floyd died while being arrested by police in Minneapolis on May 25. Now organizers in Windsor, Ont. launched a peaceful demonstration against "the racism and brutality we are seeing across all nations"

Protestors walked west along Riverside Drive to the Ambassador Bridge chanting "black lives matter" while holding up signs of support facing Detroit.

East Windsor's Aleece Wilson says seeing hundreds of people out for walk was," a beautiful thing."

"We need to see unity and we definitely need to come together during this time and it's very important that it is very diverse out here and that we see multiple people, not just black people out here," she says.

The 25 year old says Sunday's peaceful march is the best way to get people to stand up and be heard

"I think it's very important to be vocal and to express your support for the black community. I'm a black woman so it's very important for me to be out here for my community and to stand against police brutality," added Wilson

She doesn't want to see the situation turn to violence like it has in many U.S. cities.

Windsor Police Service did keep an eye the event. Police say they support the right to hold protests, but have to assure everyone is safe and observing pandemic protocols as best as possible.

The vast majority of the protesters were seen wearing masks at the rally.

As of 2:30 p.m., police says everyone has been respectful of the law and there have been no issues in relation to the protest.