VIDEO: CUPE education workers in Windsor-Essex on the picket line
Ontario education workers across the province and those in Windsor-Essex are on the picket line in the first day of an illegal strike.
Education workers represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees' are picketing at politicians' offices today, including hundreds who are outside the education minister's constituency office in Vaughan, along with a large protest planned for the legislature, where hundreds of people are already gathering on the lawn.
CUPE workers are also protesting outside the constituency office of Windsor-Tecumseh Conservative MPP Andrew Dowie, located at 5452 Tecumseh Rd. E. near Rivard Avenue in Windsor.
Lloyd Tazzman, Vice President of CUPE Local 27 and a custodian at Talbot Trail Public School, says they just want a fair agreement to negotiate.
"I don't think anybody wants to go on strike. It's that when you impose, the way the government imposed it, we can't have that," he says. "We have to stand up for our rights. We don't know what the future will bring but we have lots of parent support, we have lots of union supports, from the private and public sector. We're going to fight for a fair agreement that's negotiated."
CUPE member Tommy Rajic says it's a difficult time in the current economy.
"I've been with the school board for almost 18 years and not once have I seen a decent pay raise," he says. "Especially now with the way the economy is and inflation, I can't keep putting that out more than what it is today. It's tough, it's going to be tough."
The protest was launched in response to a move by Premier Doug Ford's Progressive Conservative government which enacted a law imposing a contract on the 55,000 CUPE workers and banned them from striking.
But they have said they plan an indefinite strike anyway and have urged parents to make alternate arrangements into next week.
Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the government filed a submission to the labour board immediately following the passage of the legislation Thursday night and proceedings are continuing today.
The law sets out fines for violating a prohibition on strikes for the life of the agreement of up to $4,000 per employee per day, while there are fines of up to $500,000 for the union.