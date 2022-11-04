VIDEO: CUPE education workers in Windsor-Essex on the picket line

Ontario education workers across the province and those in Windsor-Essex are on the picket line in the first day of an illegal strike.

Education workers represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees' are picketing at politicians' offices today, including hundreds who are outside the education minister's constituency office in Vaughan, along with a large protest planned for the legislature, where hundreds of people are already gathering on the lawn.

CUPE workers are also protesting outside the constituency office of Windsor-Tecumseh Conservative MPP Andrew Dowie, located at 5452 Tecumseh Rd. E. near Rivard Avenue in Windsor.

Lloyd Tazzman, Vice President of CUPE Local 27 and a custodian at Talbot Trail Public School, says they just want a fair agreement to negotiate.

"I don't think anybody wants to go on strike. It's that when you impose, the way the government imposed it, we can't have that," he says. "We have to stand up for our rights. We don't know what the future will bring but we have lots of parent support, we have lots of union supports, from the private and public sector. We're going to fight for a fair agreement that's negotiated."