VIDEO: Demolition in Detroit Shakes Windsor-Essex

It's being blamed on the implosion of DTE's old Conners Creek Power Plant, which is being demolished to make way for a new Fiat Chrysler Jeep Assembly plant on the east side of Detroit. The 75-acre plant site is at 100 Lycaste St., not far from the Detroit River.

People living across Windsor-Essex called AM800 News just after 9am with reports of a loud noise, followed by shaking.

If you heard a loud noise and felt a heavy shaking Friday morning, don't worry, it wasn't an earthquake.

Karen Phillips lives on Lakeshore Rd. 101 just off Manning Rd and was dusting in her home when she felt the shaking.

"I felt and heard a great big rumble. My windows shook. The floor shook in the house, the sound was deafening. I was scared," she says.

Phillips says the shaking and the noise lasted up to 20 seconds.

"The sound was unnerving. I actually put my hands over my head and then when the ground started shaking, I went down to the ground" she says.

Some callers to AM800 News report hearing and feeling the blast in parts of Lakeshore including as far away as Stoney Point.